Pineville woman accused of selling fraudulent auto insurance policies

RAPIDES PARISH — A Pineville woman has been arrested, accused of selling fraudulent auto insurance policies.

Louisiana State Police say that on June 24, 2020, the LSP Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft (IFAT) Field Office received a complaint from a local Insurance Agency.

The complaint stated fraudulent auto insurance policies were being sold by 25-year-old Brianna Phillips of Pineville. These fraudulent policies were being sold as Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

Following an investigation, Troopers say they discovered Philips allegedly sold fraudulent automobile insurance policies to several victims. She then would provide the victims with a fraudulent declaration page and a fraudulent insurance card. The majority of the victims saw Phillips' advertisement on Facebook Market Place.

On March 9, 2021, Phillips was arrested for ten counts of the following charges: Insurance Fraud, Forgery of Certificate of Insurance, Theft, and Advertisements by Insurers.

She was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center without incident.

If anyone has purchased automobile insurance from Phillips, please contact the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud Unit at 318-484-2193.

LSP says that the public plays an integral role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is strongly urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. For more information and/or to contact the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft Unit visit www.lsp.org/ifu.html.

