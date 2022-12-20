Pineville man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for theft

Salih Reed, 27, of Pineville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Dee D. Drell for the burglary of two firearms stores in Benton and Youngsville, Louisiana, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced.

Salih Reed was sentenced to 22 years, 6 months in prison, followed by 6 years of supervised release. Reed was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $38,148.07. Reed pleaded guilty on August 4, 2022 to two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee.

The charges in this case stem from two thefts from firearms stores in Louisiana. On or about September 1, 2019, Reed stole 54 firearms from the premises of Sentry Defense located in Youngsville. Again, on November 14, 2021, Reed and Jessica Moore stole 62 firearms from

the premises of Guns-N-Ammo, a licensed firearms dealer located in Benton, Louisiana.

“Salih Reed not only broke the law by stealing numerous firearms from two stores in Louisiana, but he caused multiple stolen firearms to be illegally transported to other cities in the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Brown. “The cooperation between law enforcement agencies, both federal and those in Louisiana and other states, are what led to the arrest of these individuals. The goal of the Department of Justice is to help reduce violent crime and

cases like these are where this begins. We will continue working with our federal and local partners to keep violent criminals off the streets.”

Jessica Moore, 24, of Alexandria, was involved in the robbery of the Guns-N-Ammo store in Benton, Louisiana and pleaded guilty on August 24, 2022 to one count of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee. Judge Drell sentenced Moore to time served, which began at the time of her arrest in February 2021, followed by 2 years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,500.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Youngsville Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rapides Parish

Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Los Angeles Police Department, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy.