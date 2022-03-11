Pilot lost control in plane crash that killed New Orleans journalist Nancy Parker

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its final report on the 2019 plane crash that claimed the lives of New Orleans journalist Nancy Parker and pilot Franklin Augustus.

A probable cause of the accident, according to the report, was a loss of control for undetermined reasons.

The crash occurred on August 16, 2019, while Parker was filming a documentary about Augustus and his aerobatic airplane.

The report indicates that after departing, Augustus requested to return to the airport but did not give a reason why.

A witness told investigators that the plane appeared "unstable" and "wiggling" and the engine was sputtering before it impacted the ground.

According to the report, the plane impacted the ground nose-down at a 45 degree angle.

Upon impact, the report indicates the plane was consumed by fire.

The NTSB says an examination of flight controls and engine following the crash did not reveal any pre-impact anomalies.

The reason for the loss of control, they said, could not be determined.

Read the full report below:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel