Watch Now
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Pig tossed at parade route to receive formal pardon from Lt. Gov.

FDNY emotional support pig
Copyright 2024 Cable News Network, a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
CNN
FDNY emotional support pig
Posted at 3:21 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 16:21:14-05

BATON ROUGE, La. — A piglet found tossed near a Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans is receiving a formal pardon Wednesday from Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

According to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, the pig has since been adopted by Representative Lauren Ventrella.

The pardon will be granted on February 28, 2024, at 11 a.m. on the front steps of the Louisiana State Capitol.

WHAT:
Pardoning of rescued pig
WHEN:
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
11 a.m.
WHERE:
Louisiana State Capitol
Front Steps
900 N. 3rd Street
Baton Rouge, LA
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.