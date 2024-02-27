Pig tossed at parade route to receive formal pardon from Lt. Gov.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A piglet found tossed near a Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans is receiving a formal pardon Wednesday from Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

According to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, the pig has since been adopted by Representative Lauren Ventrella.

The pardon will be granted on February 28, 2024, at 11 a.m. on the front steps of the Louisiana State Capitol.