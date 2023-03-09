Pelican State CU to award graduating seniors in scholarships

BATON ROUGE, La. — Pelican State Credit Union is awarding $15,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors across the state.

According to the credit union, the Team Pelican Scholarship Program is open to all Team Pelican Youth Savings Account members.

Finalists are chosen by parish and on the basis of their community service and academic and personal achievements, says Leiana J. Pineda Gonzalez-Rubio, Content and Digital Strategist.

Pelican’s Team Pelican Scholarship Award Program, founded in 2008, has awarded $115,500 in scholarships.

Team Pelican youth savings account holders also benefit from monetary rewards for good grades on their report cards each semester.

Students can apply for a Team Pelican Scholarship through Friday, March 31, 2023.

Apply for a Team Pelican Scholarship and open a youth savings or teen checking account by visiting pelicanstatecu.com/scholarship.