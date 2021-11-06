Pedestrian killed on I-10, struck by multiple vehicles

BATON ROUGE — On Saturday morning, just before 4 A.M., Louisiana State Police Troop A began an investigation of a crash that claimed the life of an unidentified pedestrian on I-10.

In West Baton Rouge Parish, police's investigation revealed the crash occurred as the pedestrian was in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10. While in the roadway, the pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation, and Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding this crash contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

