Pedestrian Killed in Vernon Parish Crash

Vernon Parish, LA - On March 4, 2023, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 171 south of Louisiana Highway 3226.

This crash killed 39-year-old Marvin Bolton Jr. of Deridder.

The initial investigation revealed that Bolton Jr. was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

After the initial crash, Bolton Jr. remained in the roadway when he was then struck a second time, by a southbound 2018 GMC pickup truck.

As a result of the second crash, Bolton Jr. sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

