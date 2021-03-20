Pedestrian Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

RAPIDES PARISH — The Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on I-49 south of Exit 73 Friday morning, which claimed the life of 72-year-old Diana L. Winship of Richardson, TX.

According to LSP, the initial investigation revealed Winship’s vehicle became disabled on the southbound shoulder of I-49.

The crash occurred shortly after Winship exited her vehicle. Winship was standing near the southbound white fog line when she was impacted by a southbound 2012 Ford pickup truck.

As a result, Winship sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup was not injured in the crash. Impairment is not suspected but routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, LSP says that its Troop E has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 10 fatalities.

