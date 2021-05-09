Pedestrian killed in Baton Rouge crash

One man is dead and another is accused of a crime following a crash on Gardere Lane in Baton Rouge last night.

State Police were called to Gardere Lane south of Burbank at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

They found Brandon Hedges, 43, had been walking on the road when he was hit by a pick-up truck.

The driver of that truck, Geoffrey Goynes-Clark, 30, is accused of fleeing the scene after he hit Hedges. Hedges was transported to a hospital but died there from his injuries.

After an investigation, Goynes-Clark was found and arrested for hit and run driving. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Hedges and Goynes-Clark for analysis.

"Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes. Troopers would also like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that making good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, can often be key to preventing and surviving serious crashes," a release states.