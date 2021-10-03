Watch
Pedestrian dies, driver jailed in Ascension Parish crash

Posted at 1:20 PM, Oct 03, 2021
One person died early Sunday and another is in jail after a crash in Ascension Parish.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. on La. 427 near La. 928, State Police say.

The pedestrian was walking off the road near the eastbound lane of La. 427. A Baton Rouge man, Martin Alvarado-Medel, 30, was eastbound on the highway. His truck traveled off the road and hit the pedestrian, troopers say.

After striking the pedestrian, Alvarado-Medel fled the crash scene. A short time later, Troopers located Alvarado-Medel and took him into custody, troopers say.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, and died from her injuries at a local hospital. Impairment on the part of the pedestrian is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from her for analysis.

Alvarado-Medel was given a chemical breath test, which showed he was over the legal BAC limit. Troopers arrested Alvarado-Medel and booked him into the Ascension Parish Jail with Vehicular Homicide, DWI (1st Offense), Hit and Run (Felony), and Careless Operation. This crash remains under investigation.

