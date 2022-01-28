Patient accused of stealing ambulance, crashing into troopers

A Baton Rouge man is in the hospital now, accused of stealing an ambulance that was taking him for treatment.

Jeremy McCurley, 38, was transported to a hospital after he allegedly crashed the ambulance, but once he's medically cleared, he will be booked for several criminal charges, including Theft and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Flight from Officers, and numerous traffic violations, troopers say.

The incident started at about 3 a.m. Friday, when St. Charles Sheriff's deputies called troopers in to a chase on Interstate 10. The sheriff's office stopped the pursuit, but the ambulance then was spotted in St. John Parish and gave chase. Troopers tried to stop the ambulance in St. James Parish . McCurley allegedly wouldn't stop and continued to travel westbound toward Baton Rouge.

Troopers deployed a tire deflation device, but McCurley allegedly continued on, slamming into the rear of a trooper's patrol unit, and another trooper rammed the ambulance, ending the chase. McCurley then allegedly ran off, and jumped off the Perkins Road overpass. He sustained moderate injuries as a result, troopers say.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff's deputies told WBRZ that McCurley was being transported to Ochsner early Friday, and when Acadian Ambulance EMS personnel prepared to unload him, McCurley allegedly jumped into the driver's seat and drove away.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations responded to the scene to conduct a use of force investigation due to the intentional ramming of the stolen vehicle.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.