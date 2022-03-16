Passenger in I-10 vehicle crash that sent person into the water has died

A passenger in the I-10 crash that caused a person to end up in the water near Whiskey Bay has died.

State Police say before 10:00 a.m. on March 4, 2022, Troopers began investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on I-10 eastbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Iberville Parish.

The crash, they say, ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Charles Loving of Hammond.

An investigation revealed the crash occurred as a driver and his two passengers were traveling east on I-10. Loving was a passenger in the vehicle.

While traveling east on I-10, the car sustained a flat tire and became disabled in the left lane. After sustaining the flat tire, the driver exited the car to assess the situation. At the same time, another vehicle was traveling east on I-10 and struck the rear of the vehicle.

The driver was launched off of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after being struck by the car.

Loving sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, troopers say. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. On March 15, 2022, Troopers were notified by the hospital that Loving died from his injuries.

The remaining passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After being launched into the Atchafalaya Basin, the driver was recovered by a local fisherman. He was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the second vehicle was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. He was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis, State Police say.

