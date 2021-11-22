Passenger airlifted Saturday from cruise ship south of New Orleans

A passenger was airlifted by the Coast Guard on Saturday from a cruise ship south of Southwest Pass.

Watchstanders in New Orleans say they received a call at 8:48 am on November 20 that a woman on the Carnival Glory was experiencing internal bleeding symptoms.

A helicopter crew was launched and arrived on scene where the passenger and a Carnival Glory nurse were hoisted and transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

"Year round training ensured an efficient and proper coordination for this medevac," said Chief Warrant Officer Tricia Elderedge, Sector New Orleans command duty officer. "We're glad we could safely transfer this patient to a higher level of medical care."

The woman was last reported in stable condition, according to the USCG.

