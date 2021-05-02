Part of I-10 West closed for vehicle recovery

Interstate 10 West is closed near Vinton while an 18-wheeler is removed from the road, troopers say.

Louisiana State Police will be assisting a wrecker service with a vehicle (18-wheeler) recovery on I-10 west. Due to the extent of the work, both lanes of I-10 west will be closed.

All westbound traffic is being diverted onto LA 3063 (Vinton) to US 90 west. Motorists can take LA 109 (south) and re-enter I-10 west.

There is no estimated time of when the westbound lanes of travel will be reopened.

You can visit www.511la.org or use the 511 mobile app for the most up to date road conditions or road closures.