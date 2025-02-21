PAR issues analysis of proposed state budget

PAR has released an analysis of the proposed state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

"The release of Gov. Jeff Landry’s budget proposal to lawmakers came with a cloud of uncertainty," the document from the Public Affairs Research Council states. "A combination of unanswered questions about state and federal financing sources is driving unpredictability for piecing together the spending plans for the 2025-26 fiscal year that begins July 1."

Landry announced his budget on Thursday; below is the release his office sent. We also found an executive summary of the document prepared by his staff; you can read it by scrolling down.

"Ahead of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, Governor Jeff Landry addressed his annual budget plan. This budget was built on the goal of flat funding for this fiscal year when compared to the last year and continues the trend of decreasing the overall amount of money that our government spends. Specifically, the budget to be presented Thursday, based on the goal of flat funding, will show that with Total State Funds (State General Fund, Fees and Self-Generated Revenues, and Statutory Dedications):

- We decreased total state funds by $1 billion, when including carryforwards

- We decreased total state funds by over $400 million, excluding carryforwards



"Federal funds increased because of efficiencies in the RESTORE program. This comes as a result of the work we continue to pursue in improving state government operations."

