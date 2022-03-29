Panel OKs bump in state pay for local police, firefighters

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A state supplement to the pay local police and fire personnel receive in Louisiana would go up by $100 a month under legislation approved by a state Senate committee.

Monday's unanimous vote by the Finance Committee sends the bill to the Senate floor for debate.

Sen. Bodi White, a Baton Rouge area Republican, sponsored the bill. It would move monthly supplemental pay from $500 to $600.

Municipal police officers, parish sheriff's deputies, firefighters, Native American tribal police, harbor police and fireboat workers are among those covered by the bill.

The annual cost was estimated at more than $24 million.

