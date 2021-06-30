P.F. Chang's to bring To Go concept to Louisiana

A new P.F. Chang's To Go could soon be making it's way to the state.

On Monday, the restaurant chain announced that it was making plans to expand its P.F. Chang's To Go concept to more than 50 locations, including Louisiana.

The announcement doesn't mention a specific location for the To Go restaurant, but there is some speculation that it could be heading to Lafayette. In the past, there had been rumors that P.F. Chang's would open a restaurant near the Acadiana Mall.

Louisiana has two full-scale restaurants in Baton Rouge and Metairie.

The restaurant's To Go concept launched in 2020 and features smaller restaurants that aim to bring Asian cuisine to high-density metropolitan communities by offering convenient online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery services.

New locations recently opened in Irving, Texas and Orlando, Florida along with five restaurants in New York City and three in Chicago.

More than 20 of the To Go locations are already under construction across the country.

"Since launching P.F. Chang's To Go last year, Asian continues to be a go-to take out cuisine and we have seen a tremendous response from our customers," said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of P.F. Chang's. "P.F. Chang's To Go is not a replacement for our full-scale restaurants, but we know consumers across the country are seeking convenient dining options and our evolving business model accommodates this desire. Looking ahead, we are excited to help our customers across the country enjoy all of their favorites faster and easier than ever."

