Overdue boaters stranded near Hopedale rescued

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Two overdue boaters stranded near Hopedale were rescued Saturday by the Coast Guard.

According to U.S. Coast Guard Heartland, at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, April 19, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified by St. Bernard dispatch of two overdue boaters last reported aboard a 23-foot white center-console recreational vessel in the Hopedale area.

To assist in the search for the boaters, Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-small crew.

The helicopter crew located the two boaters and their disabled vessel early Saturday morning, authorities say.

The individuals were hoisted aboard the helicopter and transported to Hopedale Marina in St. Bernard, where they were last reported to be in stable condition.

