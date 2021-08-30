Our Lady Health System provides post-Ida updates

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS) has provided updates on its facilities across Louisiana and Mississippi following the hurricane.

“We are counting our blessings today that our teams are safe and all of our facilities weathered the storm without catastrophic damage,” said Richard Vath, MD, chief executive officer of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. “We stand ready to support our healthcare colleagues in southeast Louisiana at the same time we continue providing care in our own communities. Everyone pulls together in these circumstances, and we are working closely with the state of Louisiana and prepared to receive evacuated patients if necessary.”

In Baton Rouge, communication is the greatest issue at this time. With AT&T’s major disruption, communicating with physicians, team members and others outside of the facilities is extremely difficult, officials say.

All Baton Rouge clinics remain closed at this time.

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Louisiana’s largest hospital, is fully operational and on regular power. The system's teams are communicating with state officials in preparation of receiving patients from hospitals in southeast Louisiana, if necessary.

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is on regular power and fully operational.

Our Lady of the Lake Ascension is on generator power and suffered roof damage on its outpatient surgery center with water damage in the building. Patient care was not impacted and the hospital is fully operational.

Our Lady of the Lake Assumption is operating on generator power and has received significant damage to its adjacent medical office building. The hospital and its emergency room remain open and evacuation is not being considered at this time.

North Baton Rouge and Livingston Parish Freestanding Emergency Rooms are both operating on generator power. Neither facility reports physical damage. Both remain open and fully operational.

In the Bogalusa area, Our Lady of the Angels is fully operational and on regular power. Minor damage was reported to the facility and patient care was not impacted. All clinics remain closed.

Here in Acadiana, Our Lady of Lourdes is coordinating with the state to potentially receive evacuated pediatric patients to its Women’s and Children’s campus. They have reported available capacity to receive patients, however no further details are available at this time.

In North Louisiana, St. Francis Medical Center is experiencing increased emergency room volume as a result of evacuated residents from southeast Louisiana who left in advance of Hurricane Ida. SFMC teams are helping to support the medical needs including diabetes and dialysis care as more evacuees arrive.

In the Jackson, Mississippi area, St. Dominic Hospital continues to experience lingering effects from Ida. No damage has been reported and all facilities are operational. St. Dominic’s is supporting the local community as it receives an influx of evacuated residents from southeast Louisiana, especially those with special needs and aiding local medical shelters.