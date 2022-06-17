Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Order restored at Bridge City Center for Youth following incident

Office of Juvenile Justice Bridge City Center for Youth.PNG
WVUE
Office of Juvenile Justice Bridge City Center for Youth
Office of Juvenile Justice Bridge City Center for Youth.PNG
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 14:29:32-04

According to the Office of Juvenile Justice, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deployed their SWAT team to assist with an incident involving 20 juveniles at Bridge City Center for Youth.

According to reports, an altercation began outside of a dormitory at the facility at approximately 10:00 p.m., June 16, 2022.

OJJ ceased movement at facility and notified law enforcement. One juvenile was injured during the altercation and required medical attention. A member of staff sustained minor injury requiring medical assessment.

The juveniles involved in the altercation were transferred to another secure facility.

OJJ said order was completely restored at BCCY at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.