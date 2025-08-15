Optional seizure indicator now available on Louisiana driver’s licenses, ID Cards

Eligible Louisiana residents can now request to have a seizure indicator added to their driver’s license or identification card. This new designation aims to promote health awareness and provide critical information to law enforcement and other first responders, according to the OMV.

The seizure indicator is optional and available to individuals who have been diagnosed with a seizure disorder by a qualified medical or mental health professional. The indicator can be added to any class of driver’s license or identification card except handicap and voter ID cards. Please note that a license or ID card with a seizure indicator can only be combined with the Needs Accommodation and Autism indicator and may be removed at any time upon the applicant’s request.

To apply, individuals must submit a Medical Examiner’s Certification of Seizure Disorder form completed by a licensed medical or mental health professional authorized in Louisiana or any other U.S. state or territory. If the certifying professional indicates that the applicant has not been seizure-free for six months, the OMV will require an additional neurological medical report from the applicant’s treating physician. An individual must be seizure-free for six months to maintain valid driving privileges.