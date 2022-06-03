Opelousas Police investigating overnight shooting of 16 year old

Opelousas Police Department is currently investigating an overnight shooting on Lastrapes St. & Rice Ln. Police say the incident happened around midnight. A 16 year old was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen is currently in the hospital in serious condition. The case remains under investigation. Call 948 TIPS with any information you migh have on this case. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.