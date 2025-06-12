Online resume event set to connect job-seekers with employers

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Growth Network is hosting an online résumé drop-off event to connect job seekers with small businesses throughout Louisiana that are hiring for open positions.

The Growth Network is an expanding suite of resources designed by Louisiana Economic Development and its partners to support small business growth, build capacity and expand economic opportunity across the state.

The online event will be on Wednesday, June 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. Job seekers can see the full list of participating companies and register in advance here , or anytime throughout the event. Attendees are asked to have a digital copy of their résumé available for the event.

Many participating businesses are seeking to fill positions due to rapid growth following their involvement in Louisiana Growth Network programs, which offer key resources and support for expansion. Fifteen companies from a variety of industries are seeking to fill over 40 positions:

Engineering and Energy: Field and Shop Technicians, Civil Engineer, Project Manager

Construction: Project Manager, Assistant Project Manager, Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, Executive Construction Project Manager, Commercial Landscape and Maintenance

Manufacturing: Lead Electrical Technician, Maintenance Technician, Maintenance Technician Supervisor, Manufacturing Machinist, Production Operator

Healthcare: Licensed Professional Counselor or PLPC, Mental Health Professional, Assistant Director of Nursing, Registered Nurse, LPN, CNA

Other: Business Development Representative and Support Services

Using the Radancy/Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ online booths, learn more about the companies and apply for open positions.

For more information, contact Louisiana Growth Network Program Manager, Blaine Smith at Blaine.Smith@la.gov or 225.342.4492.