Online job fair set for June 21; tech jobs offered

Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with digital, software development and information technology jobs and internships in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Lafayette and New Orleans.

The online event is set for Wednesday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or throughout the event.

Companies are hiring for in-person, hybrid and remote positions such as Senior Digital Account Manager, Network, Data, and Cyber Engineers, ServiceNow Data Analyst, Technical Editor, Full Stack Developer, Business Analyst and more. Internship opportunities include Web, Java and .NET positions.

Five companies seeking to fill over 40 job openings have committed to participate in the career fair to date:



CGI, Lafayette

Click Here Digital, Baton Rouge

GDIT, Bossier City and New Orleans

General Informatics, Baton Rouge

Sparq, Baton Rouge

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies and find opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

Since the LED FastStart Recruitment platform was launched, over 2,800 job seekers have participated in 32 online career fairs for multiple businesses or individual companies. The fairs have covered a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. Similar events showcasing other industry sectors are scheduled throughout the year. To receive email notifications about future career fairs, opt-in here [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com].

To register, visit the Brazen registration page [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com]. For more information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at Jamie.Nakamoto@la.gov or 225.342.1575.

