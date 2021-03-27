Online auction to benefit the Wounded War Heroes of Louisiana

An online auction is going on to benefit the Wounded War Heroes of Louisiana.

WWH is partnering with Impact Acadiana to auction off various items like artwork, autographed jerseys, photos, books, and more. Donations and sponsorships are also available, as well as a $10 raffle.

Organizers have a goal of $20,000, all of which will be donated to the men and women who've been wounded while serving in combat.

This year is the organization's first virtual auction. Bids and donations can be made on a computer or mobile device.

The auction is happening until 8:00 pm Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Click here for more.

