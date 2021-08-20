One seriously injured after truck lands on vehicle in Livingston Parish crash

One person was seriously injured Friday morning in Livingston Parish after his vehicle reportedly went airborne and landed on another vehicle.

State Police say the crash happened on LA Highway 16 at Juban Road.

Troop A spokesperson Taylor Scrantz told WAFB that the man was driving north on Highway 16 when he ran off the road.

His vehicle reportedly went airborne, knocking out a utility pole, before landing on top of another truck in the parking lot of nearby business.

The parked truck was not occupied, according to reports.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition.

State Police say that Highway 16 at Juban Road is closed and that there are active power lines across the roadway.

Traffic traveling northbound on Hwy 16 was being diverted to Southpoint Road while southbound traffic was diverted to Whittington Drive.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

