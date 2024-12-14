One man arrested, one wounded in shooting after Cecilia game

New Orleans police have arrested a man they say opened fire at a high school football game at the Caesars Superdome Friday night, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune report.

Gavin Calais, 20, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center on one count attempted second degree murder and one count discharging a firearm during a violent crime, records at the jail show.

The Picayune reports that NOPD told them the alleged shooting victim and his family were exiting the Division II non-select football state championship between Cecilia and Franklinton when Calais and his girlfriend were also leaving. The New Orleans Police Department said that the two got into an argument in the 1400 block of Girod Street that prompted Calais to shoot the victim.

Police in the area heard the shots and found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital. To read the rest of the story with all the details, click here.