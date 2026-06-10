One juvenile injured in shooting at Baker High School

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said an individual was taken into custody following a shooting at Baker High School on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said it came less than 48 hours after shots were fired at the school Monday morning.

The shooting on Wednesday happened around 10:12 a.m.

Chief Carl Dunn said a Baker student was found behind the band room and was shot while leaving campus. The victim was transported to a hospital and is stable.

Baker officials said that summer school was being held at the time. Most students were inside the main building when shots were fired.

Summer school will now resume virtually. All practices and activities are cancelled for the time being.

Early Monday morning, several shots were fired near the school’s football stadium. At the time of the shooting, the football team was in the middle of practice, authorities say.

RELATED: Several shots fired near Baker High School on Monday during football practice, police say

As of now, there is no word on the relation between the two shootings.