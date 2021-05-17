One dead in gulf accident

A contractor working on a shut-in well died in an accident this weekend.

Houston-based Fieldwood Energy said that one person died during the accident, which happened on Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that on May 15, 2021 a fatal incident occurred involving a contractor at the Eugene Island 158 #14 offshore facility in the Gulf of Mexico during a non-emergency casing pressure test on a shut-in well," a statement on the company's website reads. "No other personnel were injured and the shut-in well remains secure and poses no threat of environmental harm. Details of the incident are still being established and an investigation into the incident is currently underway. We have notified and are working with the appropriate regulatory agencies. We have no additional details to share at this time."

