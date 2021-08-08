One dead in East Baton Rouge crash

A Baker man died in a Saturday night crash, State Police say.

Landon Spears, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene of the 9:30 p.m. accident, troopers say.

The investigation indicates Spears was driving a pick-up truck north on Greenwell Springs Road near Liberty Road in East Baton Rouge Parish, troopers say.

The truck ran off the road to the right, and hit a tree. Spears wasn't wearing his seatbelt, troopers say. Impairment is suspected, and a toxicology sample was obtained from Spears for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, they say.

"Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death," a release states.

