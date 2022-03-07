One dead, another rescued after boat sinks in Toledo Bend Lake

One man drowned and another was rescued over the weekend after high winds caused a boat to sink in Toledo Bend Lake.

According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, high waves overtook a boat Saturday afternoon in the the south end of the lake.

Mitchell said two men from Lake Charles, both in their 50s, were headed to the Pirates Cove area when the incident occurred.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department located one man holding on to a stump. The other man had drowned, they said.

Deputies said both men were wearing personal flotation devices.

The survivor was air-lifted to a Shreveport hospital and treated for hypothermia. The other man was taken to Shreveport for an autopsy.

Wildlife Agents, Sabine Parish Sheriff Deputies, and Texas Authorities assisted in the search for the men and boat.

An investigation is being conducted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel