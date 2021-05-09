Watch
One arrested, another wanted in Pineville fatal shooting

Police Lights
Posted at 10:52 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 23:52:14-04

One person has been arrested and another is wanted following a fatal shooting Friday in Pineville.

Rapides Parish deputies responded to the shooting Friday afternoon at Liberty Arsenal.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old David K. Paul of Pineville. A second victim was transported to an area hospital, and remains in critical but stable condition.

Deputies say 21-year-old Eric Dewayne Dixon turned himself in at the sheriff's office Saturday evening and is facing charges of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

A second suspect, 23-year-old Ramonte Lamar Jackson, is still wanted on the same charges. Deputies say Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies initially said the suspects were possibly traveling in a black 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with Louisiana license plate 468EKO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office or local law enforcement.

