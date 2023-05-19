OMV to remain closed until Monday due to outage

The Office of Motor Vehicle (OMV) field offices across the state will remain closed until Monday, May 22, according to Jacques Berry, director of policy and communication for the division of administration.

KATC will have more information once it becomes available.

