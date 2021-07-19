OMV Official says wear masks, go online as virus cases rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The commissioner of Louisiana's Office of Motor Vehicles is encouraging people who come into OMV facilities to use masks as the state reports a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Karen St. Germain says in a news release that masks aren't required but mask-wearing is encouraged. And, she says, the offices are enforcing social distancing protocols.

St. Germain also is encouraging people to look into using the OMV's online services at www.expresslane.org.

State officials last week expressed concerns about a new surge in cases of the coronavirus illness, primarily among the unvaccinated.

Louisiana OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain issued the following statement in response to the recent COVID-19 surge across Louisiana.

Several Louisiana OMV locations have experienced intermittent closures over the past few months due to precautions related to COVID-19. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. When possible, we shift resources around to where they are needed in an effort to keep our offices open. Unfortunately, sometimes we must close temporarily to protect the health of our customers and employees. The fourth surge of COVID-19 is upon us. We cannot let our guard down. Though they are not required at this time, we encourage OMV customers to wear masks for their protection. We continue to enforce social distancing protocols at OMV field offices and we ask that customers stay home when they are sick. When possible, please take advantage of our extensive list of online services on our website, www.expresslane.org.

Your safety is our priority. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this time.”

