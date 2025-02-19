OMV offers weekend hours for Real ID seekers

With the REAL ID enforcement date quickly approaching, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will open select field offices on three Saturdays this spring to assist residents in becoming REAL ID-compliant.

Here are the details:

Walk-in guests are welcome, but residents are encouraged to book an appointment for these Saturday dates at www.expresslane.org/appointments [expresslane.org].

The following OMV field offices will be open on Saturday March 15, April 12, and May 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

· Alexandria

· Baton Rouge

· Houma

· Lafayette

· Lake Charles

· Livingston

· New Orleans (Veterans Blvd.)

· Monroe

· Shreveport

· Westbank - Oakwood Center

Beginning on May 7, 2025, your driver’s license or state issued identification card must be REAL ID-compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities, or you’ll need another acceptable form of identification.

A Louisiana REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner. Licenses and identification cards that do not meet REAL ID standards will not be accepted for use as identification with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at airport security checkpoints.

A valid passport or another acceptable form of federal identification must be presented to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants.

OMV is urging all residents to consider a REAL ID-compliant credential when renewing their license or identification card.

Residents who are not eligible for renewal can upgrade by applying for a duplicate license or identification card that is REAL ID-compliant. LOUIE, the Louisiana OMV REAL ID virtual expert at www.expresslane.org/REALID [expresslane.org], is waiting to help Louisiana residents identify which documents they need.

Louisiana residents must visit an OMV field office or Public Tag Agent location to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card. Customers can visit www.expresslane.org/appointments [expresslane.org] to book an appointment at their local OMV field office.

For a list of frequently asked questions about REAL ID, visit www.dhs.gov/real-id [dhs.gov]. For more information on acceptable forms of identification for boarding a commercial aircraft, please visit TSA’s website at tsa.gov/id [tsa.gov].

Important REAL ID Ready Links

· Book an Appointment: www.expresslane.org/appointments [expresslane.org]

· REAL ID Checklist: www.expresslane.org/REALID [expresslane.org]

· Acceptable IDs at TSA Checkpoints: www.tsa.gov/id [tsa.gov]

· REAL ID FAQs: http://www.dhs.gov/real-id/real-id-faqs [dhs.gov]

· Driver’s License Status: www.expresslane.org/DLstatus [expresslane.org]

