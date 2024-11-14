OMV fees and fines recalled, reset to original amount

Louisiana residents with unpaid OMV fees can clear them in an easier way this fall.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) says more than 350,000 residents have unpaid fines.

Fees previously referred to the Office of Debt Recovery (ODR) for collection assistance were recalled and reset to the original amount. Residents must contact OMV immediately to either pay the original fee amount or enter into an installment agreement. On December 31, 2024, all fees that are more than 180 days past due and have not been resolved will be considered delinquent debt and may be referred back to ODR.

Drivers should visit www.expresslane.org/DLstatus to check the status of their license.

If their status indicates fees may be owed, residents should visit www.expresslane.org/ContactUs, select “Installment Agreement or Reinstatement Return Call” as the type of inquiry, and submit all of the required

information. OMV customer service agents will contact residents from (225) 925-6146, Monday through Saturday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Here's what the OMV says about how residents can ensure their outstanding fees will not be referred back to ODR: By utilizing the “Contact Us” option at www.expresslane.org. Residents can also utilize one of the following methods for reinstatement assistance, if necessary:

1. FixMyFlags.com – OMV now offers immediate online payment for outstanding insurance cancellations and notice of violation flags with compliance on file with our office.

2. OMV Field Offices - Reinstatement transactions are available at select OMV field offices by appointment only. Visit www.expresslane.org/Reinstatement to view a list of offices that offer reinstatement services. Customers can schedule an appointment at www.expresslane.org/appointments.

3. Public Tag Agents (PTAs) - Visit www.expresslane.org for a list of PTAs that can perform reinstatement transactions.

4. OMV Call Center - Call (225) 925-6146 and choose option three. The OMV call center is open for incoming calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If an OMV representative is unavailable to answer the call, residents must provide all of the required information stated in the voice message to be placed on a callback list.

Residents seeking to enter into an installment agreement with OMV should be prepared with their driver’s license number, a valid email address, and ready to make the first month’s payment by debit/credit card or ACH account at the time they enter into the installment agreement. The OMV now offers flexible payment plans with extended time frames, the release states.