OMV experiencing outage affecting all field offices

Nathan Sharkey/WTVF
Patrons at the Tennessee Tower DMV wait in line for services
Posted at 10:22 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 11:22:40-04

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is experiencing a statewide outage.

They are currently unable to provide services, according to the OMV.

KATC will have more information once it becomes available.

