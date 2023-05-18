OMV experiencing outage affecting all field offices

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is experiencing a statewide outage.

They are currently unable to provide services, according to the OMV.

KATC will have more information once it becomes available.

Due to a statewide network outage affecting all @LouisianaOMV field offices, we are currently unable to provide services to residents at this time. Currently, there is no estimated time for restoration available. pic.twitter.com/0ZKG4KoCdO — Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (@LouisianaOMV) May 18, 2023

