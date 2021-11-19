Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Offshore worker medevaced from platform south of Grand Isle

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Coast Guard
Posted at 11:50 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 12:50:29-05

An offshore worker was medevaced Friday morning from a platform southeast of Grand Isle.

The Coast Guard says watchstanders in New Orleans received a call at 2:40 am on November 19.

The worker, they say, was experiencing siezure-like symptoms.

A helicopter crew was launched and the worker was hoisted and transferred to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero.

Coast Guard says the man was reported to be in stable condition.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.