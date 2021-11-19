Offshore worker medevaced from platform south of Grand Isle

An offshore worker was medevaced Friday morning from a platform southeast of Grand Isle.

The Coast Guard says watchstanders in New Orleans received a call at 2:40 am on November 19.

The worker, they say, was experiencing siezure-like symptoms.

A helicopter crew was launched and the worker was hoisted and transferred to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero.

Coast Guard says the man was reported to be in stable condition.

