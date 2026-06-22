Officials urge residents to report damage

If you've experienced any damage due to the recent weather, state and parish officials want you to report it as soon as possible via a state website, damage.la.gov.

"Damage.LA.Gov is a Virtual Louisiana initiative and damage reporting process launched by GOHSEP in the spring of 2020. It gives the citizens of Louisiana access to self-report damages in the aftermath of significant disasters including hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, wildfires, and winter weather," the website states. "Your reports help parish, state, and federal authorities better understand the location and severity of damage impacts. That information can also help expedite the individual assistance process following major disasters and emergencies."

Here are some graphics about this, posted by St. Martin Parish and St. Landry Parish:

Here are some tips from the website for reporting:

DO:

Take multiple photos from different angles including close-up photos of specific points of damage and photos of the entire structure.

Make sure your photos aren't blurry or obscured.

Use the comments field to help describe the damage and supplement your photos.

Double-check your address as well as the location pin on the in-survey map.

DON'T

Don't submit reports of non-residential structures or outbuildings (barns, carports, fences, or cars).

Don't submit damage reports for businesses.

Don't submit multiple reports for the same residence.

Don't put yourself in a dangerous situation in order to take photos or submit a report.

To visit the website, click here.