Officials: Discarded fireworks may have started church blaze

LEESVILLE, La. - Louisiana authorities say carelessly discarded New Year's fireworks may have started a blaze that destroyed much of a church.

The state fire marshal's office says it hasn't determined a definite cause of the fire at Christian Living Fellowship in Leesville. But it says investigators found remnants of fireworks in the area where the fire started between the church and a shed.

Pastor Bobby Ganaway tells The American Press that he received an alert of possible trespassers just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 but nobody was there when security volunteers arrived.

Fire was spreading from the shed to the church when firefighters responded to an alarm about 2:30 a.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel