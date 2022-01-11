Watch
Officials: Discarded fireworks may have started church blaze

Posted at 12:53 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 13:53:23-05

LEESVILLE, La. - Louisiana authorities say carelessly discarded New Year's fireworks may have started a blaze that destroyed much of a church.

The state fire marshal's office says it hasn't determined a definite cause of the fire at Christian Living Fellowship in Leesville. But it says investigators found remnants of fireworks in the area where the fire started between the church and a shed.

Pastor Bobby Ganaway tells The American Press that he received an alert of possible trespassers just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 but nobody was there when security volunteers arrived.

Fire was spreading from the shed to the church when firefighters responded to an alarm about 2:30 a.m.

