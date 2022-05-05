Deputy wounded in 2016 Baton Rouge ambush has died

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputy Nick Tullier, one of the officers shot during an ambush in Baton Rouge in 2016, has died.

"I am heartbroken at the passing of a true hero, Cpl. Nick Tullier. Nick’s injury was a result of his selfless actions to courageously answer the call to protect and serve. For nearly six years he has defied all odds in recovery through his unwavering tenacity. I have no doubt, that he was also greatly carried by the love, prayers and faith of his family, friends and colleagues. In watching Nick’s parents, James and Mary, nobly and lovingly dedicate their lives to Nick’s recovery, it is not hard to see how he grew to become such an honorable man. My heart and prayers go out to them, Nick’s sons Gage and Trenton, and all of his family. Nick’s story certainly does not end here. His legacy of service, sacrifice and faith lives on through all of those he touched. We will be forever grateful and always remember and honor our hero, Nick Tullier," EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said.

Tullier was 42 years old when he and six other law enforcement officers where shot in an ambush. Three officers, two Baton Rouge Police officers and one East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputy, died. Tullier suffered gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen and was in critical condition for some time in a Baton Rouge hospital. He was later transferred to a rehab facility in Houston. His family has kept his friends and followers updated via the Nick Tullier Strong Facebook page.

This morning, the page posted "God has gained his best angel this morning."

A post on Wednesday asked everyone following the page to "Please pray for Nick, James & Mary, Nick’s sons and the rest of his family and friends that love him so."

On Monday, Tullier's father James, who had handled most of the posting duties, said his son was septic and critical.

"Bloodwork yesterday (Sun) has shown Nick is now septic. Mary and I met with the hospital doctor who told us they’re doing everything they can but nothing’s working. He said Nick is critical and don’t know how much time he has left," the post states.