Officer-involved shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. — Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Westwood Boulevard.

LSP say one subject was shot during the incident and is receiving treatment at a local hospital. An Alexandria Police Department Officer was injured and is also receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Residents are to utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel as it is an active scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Information will be updated as it becomes available.