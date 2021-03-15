Office of Juvenile Justice will resume in-person visitation at secure care facilities

The Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) will resume in person visitation at its four secure care facilities for males.

The OJJ says that visitation will resume on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), OJJ says that revised practices will be in place to allow for social distancing and safety standards in line with Louisiana’s Phase 3 Covid-19 guidelines.

Visitation will be different than it was prior to the pandemic, they say. All families must preschedule a 45-minute time slot for visiting with youth. Extended visitation hours will be held on Saturdays and Sundays between 10:00am and 4:00pm.

Staff will be on hand to sanitize visitation areas in between visits. Hand sanitizer stations will be accessible at all sites.

“We are very excited to welcome families back to visitation,” said Deputy Secretary William Sommers. “Their participation is a vital part of the rehabilitative process. The Covid-19 safety measures that we have put in place will allow them to do so and aid in keeping the youth and staff in our secure care centers protected from Covid-19.”

General rules normally applicable for visitation can be found at ojj.la.gov The following additional rules will also be in place:

All visitation will take place in visitation areas suited for proper social distancing. All visitors must follow social distance rules put forth by the facility. Each youth will be limited to two (2) visitors that must be verified as family members. In addition to normal entry checks, all visitors must pass a temperature check and Covid-19 screening. Visitors and youth will be provided disposable protective face masks that must be worn at all times.

Families must contact the secure care facility they wish to visit by Thursday, March 18, 2021 at noon to schedule a time slot for visitation.



Bridge City Center for Youth, (225) 394-9623

Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe and Columbia, (318) 953-4445

Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie, (318) 346-0134

The Office of Juvenile Justice says they will continue to work closely with its medical provider, Wellpath to monitor youth in the secure care facilities. The continuation of in person visitation is subject to reevaluation based on active Covid-19 cases in each secure care facility.

For more information about OJJ, please visit our website at OJJ.LA.GOV .

