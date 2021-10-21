Office of Juvenile Justice resumes in person visitation at secure care facilities

The Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) announced it will resume in person visitation at its four secure care facilities for males. The visitations will resume in phases over the next three weekends.

The Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe and the Swanson Center for Youth in Columbia will resume visitation October 23-24.

The Acadiana Center for Youth will resume visitation the weekend of October 30-31.

The Bridge City Center for Youth will resume the weekend of November 6-7.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the OJJ says the revised practices will be in place to allow for social distancing and safety standards.

“The decision to resume visitation was made after careful consideration to both youth and staff safety.” said Deputy Secretary William Sommers. “We have been consulting with state and national public health information to assure that the families can come together safely.”

General rules normally applicable for visitation can be found at ojj.la.gov.

The following additional rules will also be in place:

All visitation will take place in visitation areas suited for proper social distancing. All visitors must follow social distance rules put forth by the facility.

Each youth will be limited to two (2) visitors that must be verified as family members.

In addition to normal entry checks, all visitors must pass a temperature check and Covid-19 screening.

Visitors and youth will be provided disposable protective face masks that must be worn at all times.

The Office of Juvenile Justice says they will continue to work closely with its medical provider, Wellpath to monitor youth in the secure care facilities. The continuation of in person visitation is subject to reevaluation based on active Covid-19 cases in each secure care facility, they say.

The agency will also be reaching out to contracted residential providers to assess plans to resume visitation. The Office says they recognize the important role that family contact has in facilitating a smooth transition from residential placement back into the community.

OJJ serves youth who have been adjudicated delinquent or Families in Need of Services (FINS). The agency is responsible for youth assigned to its care and custody by the court system, either for probation supervision, or custody in residential placement or secure care.

For more information about OJJ, please visit our website at OJJ.LA.GOV.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel