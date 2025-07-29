Ochsner Health ranked best in Louisiana by magazine

NEW ORLEANS – For the 14th consecutive year, Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans, inclusive of Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank, Ochsner Baptist, and Ochsner Hospital for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its Best Hospitals list, ranking for 2025-2026 as the Best Hospital in Louisiana and the No.1 hospital in the New Orleans metro area. Ochsner is also home to U.S. News’ top-ranked hospital for kids in Louisiana for four years running – Ochsner Children’s Hospital.

Notably, the Obstetrics and Gynecology service line has ranked nationally, at No.13 in the United States, for women’s healthcare—an achievement led by the teams at Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank.

Additional Ochsner hospitals and facilities received accolades from U.S. News & World Report as part of the annual review. Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, inclusive of Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital and Ochsner Cancer Center of Acadiana, ranked as the best hospital in Southwestern Louisiana for the third consecutive year.

U.S. News assessed over 4,400 hospitals nationwide across 15 adult specialties and 22 procedures and conditions, with only 13% earning a coveted Best Hospitals designation. OMC has been recognized as High Performing in 21 of the 22 rated procedures and conditions—an extraordinary achievement attained by less than 1% of hospitals nationwide.

“It’s a privilege to be acknowledged by U.S. News & World Report for 14 years in a row. We are deeply thankful for the confidence our communities across Louisiana have placed in us,” said Pete November, CEO of Ochsner Health. “Our care teams and staff work tirelessly every day to provide the highest quality, compassionate care to those we serve. This national recognition is a testament to their unwavering dedication and exceptional talent."

“I am beyond thrilled that our Obstetrics and Gynecology specialty has been recognized as a national leader," says Joseph Biggio, MD, Ochsner Health system chair for women’s services. "We attribute this success to the collaboration of our nurses, physicians, midwives and advanced practice providers. Our OBGYN specialists partner with sub-specialists in maternal fetal medicine, gynecologic oncology and urogynecology to deliver the highest quality care to patients and their families."

OMC’s 2025-2026 Best Hospital Ranking Accolades include:



Obstetrics and Gynecology is nationally ranked as No.13 in the United States High Performing in 6 additional specialties (ranking in top 10% in nation):

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Geriatrics

Neurology and Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

Urology High Performing in 21 Procedures and Conditions:

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Aortic valve surgery

Back surgery (spinal fusion)

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Colon cancer surgery

Diabetes

Gynecological cancer surgery

Heart attack

Heart bypass surgery

Heart failure

Hip fracture

Hip replacement

Kidney failure

Knee replacement

Leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma

Lung cancer surgery

Pacemaker implantation

Pneumonia

Prostate cancer surgery

Stroke

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)



OLGMC 2025-2026 Best Hospital Ranking Accolades include:

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center is ranked as the No.1 hospital in Southwest Louisiana and the No. 5 hospital in Louisiana

Best Regional Hospital for Community Access

High Performing in 8 Procedures and Conditions:

Colon cancer surgery

Lung cancer surgery

Knee replacement

Hip fracture

Acute kidney failure

Diabetes

Stroke

Leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma



“This recognition reflects more than clinical excellence — it speaks to the compassion and dedication of our entire team,” said Patrick Gandy, CEO, Ochsner Lafayette General. “For more than a century, we’ve served this region with purpose, and as part of an award-winning health system, we remain proud to deliver the highest standards of care while serving the local communities that have trusted us for generations.”

To determine the Best Hospitals, U.S. News analyzed each hospital’s performance based on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures and Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from over 800 million records of patient care.

“This recognition highlights Ochsner’s legacy of excellence and our ongoing commitment to being a trusted healthcare provider across our region. We’re grateful for our teams who consistently put patients first, delivering exceptional and compassionate care,” said Robert Hart, MD, chief physician executive of Ochsner Health and president of Ochsner Clinic.

“For more than three decades, U.S. News has been an invaluable guide for patients,” said Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder at U.S. News. “With a ‘Best Hospital’ recognition, Americans, in consultation with their medical providers, can confidently choose a regional hospital known for providing superior care for their specific illness or condition.”

For more information, visit Best Hospitals.