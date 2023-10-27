Number of crash victims reduce to 7 fatalities in multi-vehicle crash on I-55

St. John the Baptist Parish, La. – As the investigation into the multi-vehicle crash on I-55 progresses, troopers and forensic examiners have made significant advancements. It has been determined that the incident tragically claimed the lives of seven victims rather than the initially reported eight victims, according to a press release from Louisiana State Police.

Due to the intense fire and the extensive wreckage, the initial investigation led troopers to believe that there were a total of eight victims. In collaboration with the St. John the Baptist Parish Coroner’s Office, Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, and The LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory, it has been conclusively determined that there are no additional or unknown victims of this tragic incident other than seven identified victims, the release states.

Throughout this investigation, Troopers have received an invaluable amount of support from the community, who submitted countless amounts of footage and information. This assistance has greatly aided police in the development of the investigation.

In addition, the public is encouraged to utilize the Louisiana Department of Health behavioral health resource guide for all those affected by this tragic incident: https://ldh.la.gov/assets/oph/Coronavirus/resources/obh/Behavioral-Health-Immediate-Resources.pdf.

This crash remains under investigation.

