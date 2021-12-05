NTSB reports wreckage of missing plane found in Arkansas

GLENWOOD, Ark. — The National Transportation Safety Board says the wreckage of a missing airplane flying from Minden, Louisiana, to Clarksville, Arkansas, has been found in southwestern Arkansas.

NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson says the single engine aircraft was found Saturday after being reported missing on Friday.

The wreckage was found near the unincorporated community of Bonnerdale in Hot Spring County, between Glenwood and Hot Springs, about 65 miles southwest of Little Rock.

FAA spokesperson Rick Breitenfeldt said only the pilot was on board and referred questions about whether that person survived to local authorities.

Officials with the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

