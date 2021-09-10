North Carolina man arrested in death of Ida evacuee from New Orleans

A North Carolina man is in jail, accused of killing a Hurricane Ida evacuee from New Orleans, WDSU reports.

29-year-old Gabryelle Allnütt was an art teacher at the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts. She evacuated to Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of the storm. Police say she was killed Sunday night.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Malek Moore, is also accused of assaulting another woman earlier the same day.

Read more from WDSU here.

