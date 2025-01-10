NOPD releases some bodycam footage from Quarter attack

The New Orleans Police Department on Friday released about 30 seconds of bodycam footage from one of the officers who was in the French Quarter during the New Year's Day attack.

The footage, which you can watch by clicking on the link below, captures the seconds when the suspect opened fire on police after driving his vehicle through crowds who were celebrating the holiday, leaving 14 people dead and dozens more injured. Two police officers were wounded in the gunfire; the suspect died when officers returned fire.

Here's what the NOPD released:

At around 3:15 a.m. on January 1, several NOPD officers who were assigned to Special Event coverage for New Year’s Eve and the Sugar Bowl responded to an incident involving a white pickup truck in the 300 block of Bourbon Street. After the officers surrounded the pickup truck, the driver fired at them. Three officers – Sergeant Nigel Daggs and Officers Christian Beyer and Jacobie Jordan – returned fire. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

Officer body cam of this incident can be viewed at this link.

Officer Jordan, along with Officer Joseph Rodrigue - who did not discharge his firearm - each sustained a gunshot wound to their thigh during this incident. Officer Rodrigue also sustained a fractured shoulder during this incident. Both officers were transported to the hospital for treatment and later released. All the previously mentioned officers were placed on administrative reassignment following this incident.

The Public Integrity Bureau's Force Investigation Team is lead on the administrative portion of the officer-involved shooting incident; the Federal Bureau of Investigation is lead on the remainder of the investigation.

Sergeant Daggs, whose normal assignment is the Fifth District, is a 21-year, four-month member of the NOPD.

Officer Beyer, whose normal assignment is the Fifth District, is a one-year, 11-month member of the NOPD.

Officer Jordan, whose normal assignment is the Fifth District, is a one-year, nine-month member of the NOPD.

Officer Rodrigue, whose normal assignment is the Third District, is a nine-year, eight-month member of the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information that can assist in the officer-involved shooting investigation is urged to contact NOPD Public Integrity Bureau Force Investigation Team detectives at 504-658-6800.