NOPD looking for man in connection with shooting of baby

The NOPD is asking for help from the public to find a man they want to question about the shooting of a one-year-old.

Police were called to a New Orleans hospital after someone brought in a one-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on New Year's Day.

Police determined that the shooting happened at the corner of Decatur and Spain streets.

Detectives identified Corey Davis, 26, as a person of interest in the shooting.

He is believed to be driving the silver 2012 Toyota Corolla with red rims shown below with his photo:

The car has a Louisiana license plate 932DYR.

In addition to being sought in this investigation, Davis also has active warrants for his arrest in connection with multiple incidents.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Corey Davis’ whereabouts asked to contact NOPD Child Abuse Unit detectives at 504-658-5267 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.